Ujjain: Temperature dips to 6.5 degrees on Sunday

HomeUjjainUjjain: Temperature dips to 6.5 degrees on Sunday

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The cold in the month of January is determined to make new records. The temperature dipped once again last night and set a record as the coldest night of the season. Last night, the temperature was recorded at 6.5 degrees Celsius. Generally, the winters in the city begin in November and leave by January.

But amidst the changing environment, now the pattern of the weather is also running on its own terms. In this situation, it is now getting bitterly cold in January. So far in this season, the night temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius, but last night the cold again created a new record. The temperature was recorded at 6.5 degrees Celsius. However, due to lack of winds, the effect of winter is not much visible.

