Ujjain: MP Vasishtha seeks legal action against son

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The internal strife in one of the most prestigious families of Ujjain city ‘Vashishtha Parivar’ has come to the fore. Mahavir Prasad Vashishtha, the patriarch of the family and a leader of the Congress, has partitioned the MIT Group. He has accused his elder son and MIT chairman Praveen Vashishtha for committing various irregularities amounting to crores of rupees in the institution. He also demanded a thorough inquiry from the administration in this regard.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, MP Vashishtha said that the MIT Group Ujjain, operated under Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan, established by him, has been commercially divided. About two decades ago, Mahakal Institute of Technology (Engineering College) was founded by establishing MIT Group through Prasar Shikshan Evam Sewa Sansthan and under the guidance of the then CM Digvijaya Singh, then Deputy Chief Minister Subhash Yadav and other well-wishers. MIT Ujjain was inaugurated by Digvijaya Singh on July 26, 2001. “I did not take any key post in the Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan Samiti, because I wanted my sons to progress and move forward,” he said.

The group began Pharmacy, MBA College after Mahakal Institute of Technology and Alok International School recently. Meanwhile, Praveen’s conduct, thoughts, behaviour deteriorated. MP Vashishtha alleged that Praveen continued to use MIT Group’s capital arbitrarily. When I came to know about this, I objected. After getting the organisation’s income-expenditure audited by a chartered accountant, it came to light that in the last 10 years, Praveen has spent the amount for non-essential purposes by using the organisation’s capital. The amount is in crores of rupees. I have taken the decision to split MIT after consulting my family members, friends and well-wishers.

Mahakal Institute of Technology (Engineering College) has been given to Praveen Vashishtha, Pharmacy College and Pravah Petrol Pump to Rajendra Vashishtha and Alok International School and MBA College to Alok Vashishtha. Praveen has been given the best institute in the partition, yet he is dissatisfied. He is taking them to court. MP Vashishtha further said he has done what he had to. He has demanded the state government and concerned authorities to investigate and take action in this matter.

‘SENIOR’ VASISHTHA’S TRACK RECORD

Basically a resident of Maksoodangarh tehsil of Guna, MP Vasishtha switched over to Ujjain in late fiftees after completing his college education from Gwalior. He was tempo driver in initial days but became a teacher in the government middle school. He then became law teacher in a private law college and then became its principal. He then became corporator and was elevated to the key post of speaker of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). He represented Ujjain South assembly constituency twice. In 1993, Vasishtha came to lime light when he was appointed as secretary to the then CM Digvijaya Singh. He had also worked with him and later on as well on the post of vice-president and general secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee.

