Ujjain: Teenaged girls targetted in separate incidents

The victim school girl (L) sitting in Neelganga police station after an attempt of her abduction, in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three bullet-riding youths tried to abduct a teenager on Thursday afternoon from near the Lokmanya Tilak (LOTI) School triangle under the Neelganga police station area. Around the same time, a teenager’s mobile was also snatched away.

A 16-year-old student living in Block 56, Jabar Colony, Nagda studies in a government school and stays at the girls’ hostel at Dussehra Maidan. She had returned from Nagda on Thursday itself after the Makar Sankranti holidays and had gone to the MP online shop near LOTI School with her friend. While returning from the shop, three bullet-riding youths came near the girl and tried to take her with them. The girl said that the youths had knives and pistols. Frightened by the youths, the girl ran towards the station and saved herself by hiding in the toilet of a train.

The frightened girl gave complete information to her elder sister over the phone, after which the relatives gathered and took the girl to the Neelganga police station. Police are checking the CCTV cameras around the spot and questioning the girl about the incident.

In another incident, the mobile phone of a Class 8 student living in Laxmi Nagar was snatched away. The girl was going home from school. A little ahead of Madhav Nagar railway station, a young man who came on Activa tried to pull her by holding her hand, when the girl and her friends protested, the miscreant ran away by snatching the mobile from her hand. The panicked girl called her family members, after which she along with her sister also reached the Neelganga police station. However, after staying for a long time, she left for the house without complaining.

FOUR YOUTHS TRY TO MOLEST TEENAGE GIRL

A girl was called by a known woman living in front of her house on the pretext of eating ‘baati’ and handed over to four youths here in Ekta Nagar, Agar Road. When the youths did obscene acts with the girl, she started screaming. Hearing her screams, her sister-in-law reached the spot and took the girl with her. When the girl's father objected to the incident, the woman and the youths along with her husband Sunil thrashed him with a pipe. It is being told that the father of the 16-year-old girl had gone to Makdon to attend the ‘maan’ programme. During this, Seema Bai, who lives in front of her house, invited the girl to her house. When the girl reached Seema Bai’s house, she was handed over to four youths. The names of these youths have been mentioned as Toofan, Sanjay, Anil and one other. The injured teenager has been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)