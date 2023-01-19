Bhopal: Social media friend rapes woman on pretext of marriage, booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aishbag police on Thursday registered a case against a man for raping a woman multiple times after befriending her on social media.

Aishbag police station in-charge, CS Rathore said that the 23-year-old woman had come in touch with the accused Shahid Khan in August 2020 on a social media platform. The man, a native of Raisen, used to work at a mobile shop in Bhopal. The duo began meeting frequently, and on one such occasion, Khan proposed to the woman for marriage, which she accepted.

In August 2022, Khan called her to his rented accommodation in Bagh Dilkusha colony of Aishbagh, on the pretext of introducing her to his sister. When the woman reached his flat, she did not find anyone else except Khan there.

Khan allegedly outraged her modesty at the flat. When she protested, he assured of marrying her. The man continued sexually exploiting her on different occasions.

When the woman mounted pressure on Khan to marry her, the man refused. The woman then confided in her parents and thereafter the family approached police and lodged a complaint against Khan.

