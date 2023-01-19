Bhopal: Man arrested after his dog bites neighbour’s son

File | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 11-year-old boy playing in front of his house was attacked his neighbour’s dog at Subhash Colony in Ashoka Garden, said police on Thursday. The German shepherd breed dog bit the boy on his legs. Police had arrested the dog’s owner; he was later released on bail with a notice to ensure that the incident was not repeated in future.

Ashoka Garden police station in-charge, Alok Shrivastava said that the boy Tanmay Dubey, a student of a private school, was playing outside his house on Tuesday evening when his neighbour Makardhwaj Pandey’s dog attacked him.

The unleashed dog mauled the boy and bit him on his legs. Tanmay’s parents helped him escape the dog’s clutches. The boy, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

After primary treatment, Tanmay’s father, Narendra Kumar Dubey approached the Ashoka Garden police and lodged a complaint against the dog’s owner Pandey. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Pandey. He was later released on bail.

The police have also issued a notice to Pandey, warning him to ensure that such incident was not repeated in future, said Shrivastava.

