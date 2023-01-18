Bhopal: Six months on, plastic wraps to parcel food continue in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The single-use plastic ban, which was introduced in the state on July 1, 2022, seems to be making little impact on the owners of eateries in state capital. Use of plastic wraps and plastic containers for parcelling the take-away orders is rampant in eateries of the city. Plastic spoons, forks and other cutlery are still laid on dining tables.

The restaurant operators have brushed aside suggestions of plastic posing health risks to customers. People carry edibles packed in plastic containers up to only a short distance, after which they transfer it into utensils for consumption, they say.

Some of them even argued that alternative options to parcel food such as aluminum boxes and clay pots would not be cost-effective. This will force them to raise charges, which will leave customers irked.

Doctors of the city, when contacted, raised an alarm for people consuming food packed in plastic containers, warning that it might cause obesity, hormonal imbalance, cardiovascular problems and cancer, which is most common these days.

The issue was brought to the notice of senior municipal officials who said that they held a meeting with members of Bhopal Hotels and Restaurant Associations a month ago, where they were made to sign an agreement to discard use of single-use plastic at all eateries in the city. The decision went down well with them, they added.

Plastic use not seen at weddings

Additional municipal commissioner MP Singh said that the plastic spoons, forks, plates, covers are no longer seen at wedding functions that take place in the city. He said that the local restaurants are yet to opt for paper containers and millet-made polythene bags to parcel food, which will be visible in Bhopal soon.

