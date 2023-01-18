Bhopal: SCRB organises training session for judges on the use of Inter-operable Criminal Justice System

SCRB organises training session for judges on the use of Inter-operable Criminal Justice System | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Crime Records Bureau organised a training session with the judges of Bhopal on the use of ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) at the court premises, here on Tuesday, said the officials on Wednesday. Training in this regard was given to the judges through presentations.

ADG, Chanchal Shekhar told media that the training was organised on the initiative of district and sessions Judge Giribala Singh. The training session was attended by the family judge Sanjay Krishna Joshi, district registrar Nimish Raja along with additional district judges and all the other judges.

Judges of Berasia Court also participated through online mediums.

The judges were explained in detail by SCRB regarding the use of ICJS in the judicial process and justice delivery.

What is ICJS?

The ICJS is an initiative of the Supreme Court e-Committee for seamless exchange of data and information between the five important pillars of the Criminal Justice System - Police, Courts, Prisons, Forensics and Prosecution as per the matrix recommended by the Justice Lokur Committee.

Through ICJS, information related to any criminal such as prior criminal record, prison admission and prison release, accomplice in crime, criminal’s network, etc. can be accessed by courts in the form of metadata.

The ICJS portal can be used as an important tool in criminal search, investigation of cases, passport verification, character verification, bail applications and preventive actions on various scales.

This portal was appreciated by all the judges and questions and suggestions related to it were also discussed. District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh directed all the judges to make maximum use of this portal.

