Ujjain: Teacher falls in pit during farewell function

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A gymnasium teacher, who had come to attend the farewell function at Government Sarafa School, fell into the pit of the gymnasium hall, here on Saturday. He has been admitted to hospital for treatment. Babulal Sharma (55), a physical education teacher posted at Ghatiya Higher Secondary School, had come to attend the farewell function organised at Sarafa Higher Secondary School.

Sharma did not appear when everyone started eating food started after the programme. People searched for him but he was not seen. When the whole school began to search for him, he was found lying in a pit near the gymnasium hall. It is not known how Sharma reached the pit and fell. His companion Chandrabhan Singh Panwar said that when Sharma was not seen, he searched for him. He was seen falling into the cemented pit. Ambulance was called and Sharma was admitted to the district hospital.

