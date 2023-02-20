Ujjain: Sulabh Complex employee fined Rs 10k for overcharging

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy municipal commissioner has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on operator of Sulabh Complex at Harsiddhi Pal for over-charging devotees. Acting arbitrarily, the operator used to Rs 20 for using the facility.

As a huge rush of devotees descended on Ujjain on Mahashivratri, Sunday and Somvati Amavasya on Monday, various service providers started charging hefty amounts. The operator of Sulabh Complex at Harsiddhi Pal demanded Rs 40 in the name of defecation and bath against Sulabh International’s fixed rate of Rs 5-5 per person. When devotees objected, he claimed that the rate across the city was Rs 20 for bathing and relieving oneself. The devotee then made a video of his claim and uploaded it on social media. Soon the video went viral.

In the video, Sulabh Complex employee Ranveer is seen stating that fee for bathing and defecation is Rs 20 each. When this information was given to deputy-commissioner Sandesh Gupta on the phone, he asked the call to give the phone to the staff but Ranveer refused to talk. Later, Gupta announced a penalty of Rs 10,000 on Sulabh Complex on the phone itself.

