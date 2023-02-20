Ujjain: Fed up with live-in partner, auto drives attempts suicide

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An auto-rickshaw driver tried to hang himself to death in Tirupati Dham Colony of Kanipura Road. He was upset with his live-in partner. He claimed that the woman was blackmailing him by threatening to implicate him in a rape case.

His live-in partner informed his family members about his suicide bid. They immediately rushed to the spot and later took him to district hospital.

According to reports, 27-year-old Amar Yogi of Durga Colony was in a live-in relationship with Jyoti Banjaran. She lived in Tirupati Dham. Jyoti and Amar were addicted to liquor and used to drink all day long. She did not want Amar to go to his house.

Distressed by Jyoti’s antics, Amar attempted suicide by hanging himself in Tirupati Dham on Monday. When Amar was hanging, Jyoti informed his family members. Amar’s relatives reached the spot and took him out of the trap and to hospital. Amar’s mother Lakshmi Yogi told that Jyoti had trapped Amar and stopped him from returning home.

Amar told police that he started living with Jyoti Banjaran about two-and-a-half years back. Since then he had been living with her in Tirupati Dham. He claimed that whenever he tried to return to his home, she used to threaten to implicate him in a rape case.

