Ujjain: Activities of different department reviewed in DISHA’s meeting

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Meeting of District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) was organised under the chairmanship of MP Anil Firojia in the hall of administrative complex building on Monday. Activities of Narmada Valley Development project, Amrit Mission, Smart City, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, labour department, Navodaya Vidyalaya, school education, technical education, farmers welfare, Zila Panchayat and other departments were reviewed in the meeting. Compliance of the proceedings of last meeting was also discussed.

The MP reviewed the progress of drinking water supply and laying of a new pipeline in some colonies of Indore Road. During the review of installation of smart meters in the city under MPEB, the MP said that despite installation of smart meters, bills of estimated consumption were being prepared after checking the old meters. This should be investigated. Along with this, additional DP should be installed in areas facing problem of overload.

During the review of tourism department, the MP said that Vaish Tekri had to be developed from the point of tourism. A formal proposal should be prepared for this. Ujjain should be developed as a wedding destination. He said that after inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok, a large number of devotees were coming for darshan. In such a situation, a large number of vehicles come from outside on holidays and special festivals. Land should be found for parking soon. Along with this, an action plan should be made for maintenance of Shri Mahakal Mahalok. MP said that on the lines of Tirupati Balaji, laddoos should be given to devotees who come to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple after providing a receipt. Zila Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre said that zero-waste organic boxes have been prepared by women of self-help groups. Devotees can also be given prasad and other materials in these.

During the review of the water resources department, collector Kumar Purushottam expressed his displeasure over the absence of the department’s EE in the meeting and was directed to deduct his one day’s salary. During the review of the Jal Jeevan Mission under the public health engineering department, the MP said that this is a very important scheme of the government. Every rural household has to be provided regular drinking water of prescribed quality through functional domestic tap connections in the coming times. He said that the PHE project in Makadon should be completed soon.

During the review of the Narmada Valley Development Authority, it was informed that under the Narmada-Kshipra multipurpose project, 15 cumecs of water from Omkareshwar reservoir will be lifted from RL-188 meters to RL-623 meters, thus lifting a total of 435 meters to Ujjain and Shajapur districts. In 30218 hectare area, it is proposed to provide an irrigation facility by drip sprinkler till 2.5-hectare through the underground pressurised pipeline. Along with this, it is proposed to supply drinking water in Maksi, Tarana, Jharda and Guradia Gurjar and in Ujjain and Nagda for drinking and industrial use. The MP said that work should be done on the plan to link this project with the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Firojia said that encroachment should be removed from Simhastha Fair land in the Bhairavgarh area at the earliest. Night markets should be started in Ujjain for the convenience of the people coming from outside. Looking at the water problem in Ghatiya’s Navodaya School, the MP directed that boring should be done there at the earliest. The boundary wall of the newly constructed building of the Government Divisional Industrial Institute should be constructed and inaugurated at the earliest. A land proposal should be made for the medical college.

