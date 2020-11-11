Ujjain: Suicide turns out to be murder

On November 6 the body of a youth was found afloat in a well located at the farmland at Jeewanpurkheda-Panchkroshi route. Panwasa police after investigation told that deceased Rajesh (25) son of Padamsingh Chouhan resident of village Karondiya had set out from home for some petty work but did not come back. As per police he had been called at village Jivankheda by some of his relatives to settle the property dispute. He had liquor near the well which has no boundary wall, with his relatives and when he drank copious amount of liquor his relatives with he had dispute, pushed him into the well.

The police registered an FIR against the unknown miscreants under sections 302 and 201. Police have arrested 2 suspects in the matter and started the investigation.