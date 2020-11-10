Indore: RLVD cameras help cops recover Rs 11 crore as fine in 5 yrs

Indore: With the help of Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras installed at 28 major intersections of the city, the traffic police have collected more than Rs 11 crores as fines for violating traffic rules on the intersections in the last 5 years. On average, the police have recovered over Rs 2 crore per year.

RLVDs started first functioning in the city at 15 major intersections of the city in January 2015. During that time, the traffic violators were monitored on a trial basis. After knowing the accuracy of the cameras, in April 2015, police started sending challans to the people who violated traffic rules by jumping red lights or crossing the stop line at the intersections.

// Police send challans after manually check//

DSP (traffic) Basant Kaul said that the RLVD system consists of three cameras, one of which is for evidence and another camera looks at red light timing. If a person violates the red light at an intersection or crosses the stop line, the camera captures the photo of such vehicle drivers. Later, the officers sitting in the Traffic Management Center first manually check to see the violation after which the challan is delivered to the person concerned at his home address.

//RLVD cameras were closed for 4 months

It is said that since the lockdown, RLVD cameras of 26 locations of the city remained closed for about 6 months. A police officer said that more fine could be recovered if the cameras worked for these six more months.

//Cameras of two locations not functioning

Cameras of two locations on the Ring Road are not functioning due to construction work of flyover these days. The flyover construction work is going on at Bengali Square and Pipliyahana Square so the cameras of these locations were closed a year ago. At present cameras of 26 locations of the city are working. Senior officials are still planning to install the RLVD at other major intersections of the city so that traffic violations can be monitored and accidents can be reduced.