Ujjain: Striking UMC employees postpone stir after commissioner’s assurance

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): For the third day in a row on Wednesday, a gate meeting was held regarding the demands of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) employees. During the meeting, union patron Ramchandra Korat received a letter from the UMC commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh that called the union members for a discussion regarding their demands. Most of the demands of the employees were agreed upon in the meeting with the UMC commissioner on Wednesday thus during the gate meeting on Thursday an announcement was made to postpone the demonstration.

On Wednesday, Safai Kamgar Sangh, Autonomous Employees Union, Retired Employees Union patron Ramchandra Korat during the meeting Korat talked about the non-resolution of most of the demands of the employees. On this, commissioner Singh issued instructions to the subordinate officers and employees to settle the demands within two weeks.

Retired Employees Union president Dr Pawan Vyas, Safai Kamgar Sangh president Chandgiram Tankale and Autonomous Employees Union President Rameshchandra Raghuvanshi also apprised the commissioner about the demands of the employees. On Thursday, Korat, the patron of all three unions, while addressing the employees at the gate meeting said, if necessary, the demonstration will be done again. The agitation has been postponed.

Read Also Ujjain: Teenaged girls targetted in separate incidents

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)