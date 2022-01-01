Ujjain: ‘Six' test positive on New Year’s eve

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the last day of the year-2021, Corona hit a ‘sixer’ in the city. On December 8, the number of corona positive arrivals in Ujjain was 1, the patients kept rising and on Friday most patients for December that is 6 were recorded.

Out of 1,871 samples, 6 (0.32 percent) turned out to be corona positive on the day. Among the new patients, a 35-year-old youth living on Dadabhai Noroji Marg does a private job. A 25-year-old youth living in Singpuri has also come under the grip of corona. A couple living in Muni Nagar, whose age is 32 and 29 years, have also tested positive. A 17-year-old student living in Mahananda Nagar also tested positive. A 77-year-old old man living in Sant Nagar has tested positive. This elderly man is the father of a corona positive woman who came to the city from Dubai a few days ago.

The couple living in Muni Nagar, who have come positive, is said to have been on a continuous journey for the last 15 days. After returning from the journey, they complained of cold and cough and both tested positive during the investigation. The couple had recently come to Ujjain from Jaipur.

The number of corona positive people has increased to 26. It is a matter of concern that most of the patients are from Ujjain City, but the good thing is that their condition is not critical. One of the patients who tested positive today has been admitted to the Saharsh Hospital, while the couple from Muni Nagar is admitted to Madhav Nagar Hospital. The number of patients admitted in Government Madhav Nagar Hospital has increased to 10. Sixteen patients are under home isolation.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 01:55 AM IST