Ujjain: Women thrash traffic constable with slippers in market

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Women beat up a traffic constable with slippers after having a dispute regarding parking of a car at tower crossing in Ujjain on Friday.

According to traffic official and the victim Kanhaiya Lal, a youth had parked his car in front of a juice center in the market. He asked the youth to park his vehicle in the parking lot but the youth refused to do so.

Kanhaiyalal said that the Youth parked the car in the middle of the road and went to drink juice. After which he had a dispute with the youth. The matter escalated and the women accompanying the youth came out of the vehicle and they too argued with him.

The women also beat up him with slippers. When the driver of the traffic police crane came to rescue him they manhandled him too, Kanhaiyalal added.

Soon after the incident, Kanhaiyalal reached Madhav Nagar police station and lodged an FIR against the youth and the women.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 09:22 PM IST