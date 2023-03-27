Ujjain: Six passengers sustain injury as bus collides with truck

Accident | Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): At least six passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Agar Road on Sunday morning. The accident occurred in front of Agar Road petrol pump, Khilchipur Pulia. Half a dozen passengers were injured in the accident and were taken to the District Hospital.

The bus of Gur & Company running between Alot and Indore was coming from Agar towards Ujjain carrying passengers when it met with an accident. Khushboo (25) Prajapat wife of Saurabh, resident of Mahidpur, Nagu (63) son of Bane Singh, resident of Sanwer, Sarita (52) wife of Chandrashekhar Sharma resident of Agar, Mangu Singh son of Kalu Prajapat, resident of Raghavi, Ratanlal (70) son of Bhera, resident of Raghavi and Rani (41) wife of Mukesh Joshi resident of Mahidpur were injured in the accident.

Chimanganj Mandi police made bus driver Abid Hussain resident of Mahidpur and truck driver Giani Kewat resident of Ashok Nagar sit in the police station and seized the vehicles. Truck driver Giani Kevat said that he was coming from Guna to Ujjain. The truck was carrying maize. The bus driver was driving rashly and negligently, due to which both the vehicles collided. On the bus driver, the police registered a case under Section 279 and 337 of the IPC against the truck driver.

