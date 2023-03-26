Indore: Man sentenced to 20 years jail for raping minor niece 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sessions court sentenced a 50-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping his eight-year-old niece and recommended compensation of Rs 80,000 to the victim terming the crime as heinous.

District public prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava, said that the court of Surekha Mishra Thirteenth Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO Act) passed this judgment in the crime reported at Banganga Police Station. Special Public Prosecutor Sushila Rathore and ADPO Amita Jaiswal appeared in the court on behalf of the prosecution in the case.

“The court also recommended compensation of Rs 80,000 to the victim and remarked in its decision that the relationship between uncle and niece is a relationship of trust, due to which the victim went away trusting him and by taking undue advantage of the trust, the accused committed a heinous crime with her, so if leniency is shown on the accused it will have a wrong effect on the society,” said Shrivastava.

On October 3, 2018, the mother of the victim along with the victim and the victim's aunt came to the police station and lodged a complaint that

her husband and she had gone to work, leaving their 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter alone at home. On September 29, 2018, the daughter told them that the accused living near their house took her to his room and raped her.

The victim’s mother said in her complaint that the accused threatened to kill her and she was so frightened that she did not share the incident with them on the day of the crime. After the complaint, police registered a crime against the accused, got the victim medically examined and recorded the statements.