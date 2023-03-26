Indore: Technical institutions told to obtain NAAC, NIRF accreditation

NAAC | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Council for Technical Education has asked technical institutions to obtain accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and participate in National Institutional Ranking Framework.

In a letter addressed to heads of technical institutions, AICTE said that the governing council of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its 7th meeting held in August 2022 reviewed the progress of National EducationPolicy – 2020 implementation and suggested making NIRF ranking mandatory for all universities. The council advised that all the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) should apply for the NAAC assessment, NIRF rankings and make serious efforts to improve their rankings

“You are, therefore, seriously advised to apply for NAAC assessment and NIRF rankings to enable qualitative improvements in education system,” the AICTE said.

