Indore: Summer special train for Patna from April 7

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The railway is going to start a summer special train for Patna from Mhow from April 7.
The train will depart from Mhow every Thursday at 5:05 am and reach Patna at 3:30 am the next day via Dewas and Maksi. Similarly, the train will start from Patna every Saturday at 7:20 am and reach Mhow on Sunday morning.
MP Shankar Lalwani has thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for starting the much need facility. He said that thousands of passengers will be travelling between Indore-Patna by the Summer Special Superfast train. The train will have halts at Indore, Dewas, Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Buxar, Aara and Danapur stations from both directions.
