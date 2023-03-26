 Indore: Summer special train for Patna from April 7
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Summer special train for Patna from April 7

Indore: Summer special train for Patna from April 7

The train will depart from Mhow every Thursday at 5:05 am and reach Patna at 3:30 am the next day via Dewas and Maksi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The railway is going to start a summer special train for Patna from Mhow from April 7. 

The train will depart from Mhow every Thursday at 5:05 am and reach Patna at 3:30 am the next day via Dewas and Maksi. Similarly, the train will start from Patna every Saturday at 7:20 am and reach Mhow on Sunday morning.

MP Shankar Lalwani has thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for starting the much need facility. He said that thousands of passengers will be travelling between Indore-Patna by the Summer Special Superfast train. The train will have halts at Indore, Dewas, Maksi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Bina, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Buxar, Aara and Danapur stations from both directions.

Read Also
Indore: 2 suspected H3N2 cases send health officials in a tizzy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Summer special train for Patna from April 7

Indore: Summer special train for Patna from April 7

Indore: Mega event at Pitra Parvat as, led by Sri Sri, thousands chant  Hanuman Chalisa four times

Indore: Mega event at Pitra Parvat as, led by Sri Sri, thousands chant  Hanuman Chalisa four times

Indore: IDA chairman inspects construction work of flyover near Tantya Mama Square 

Indore: IDA chairman inspects construction work of flyover near Tantya Mama Square 

IIT Indore, German University come together for bilateral research 

IIT Indore, German University come together for bilateral research 

Indore: Man, bank officers booked for fraud with nephew

Indore: Man, bank officers booked for fraud with nephew