Indore: 2 suspected H3N2 cases send health officials in a tizzy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the increasing cases of Covid-19 and viral diseases, two suspected cases of H3N2 virus have sent health officials in a tizzy.

One of the suspected patients is admitted to a private hospital while another is undergoing treatment in home isolation.

According to health officials, samples of these patients have been taken and sent to Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal for testing.

“Two suspected cases of H3N2 were found and their samples are being sent to Bhopal for testing. The patients include a 51-year-old female who is receiving treatment in a private hospital while a 64-year-old male patient is getting treatment in home isolation,” epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said.

These patients have cough, cold, and fever for the last three to five days and the private hospital had reported the case based on guidelines shared with them.

The health department official also appealed to the people having co-morbidities to take precautions as they fall under the ‘prone’ category of viral disorders.

Four more C cases found

Four more cases of Covid-19 were found on Saturday taking the total number of active cases to 24.

As per the health bulletin, 84 samples were tested on Monday out of which four patients were found positive.

The positivity rate was 4.88 per cent. Three patients were discharged as well.

The total number of Covid cases in the city increased to 212601, so far.

Ministry of Health, ICMR released advisory

To limit transmission of Covid-19, H3N2, and other viral diseases, the health ministry released an advisory on Saturday appealing to the people, especially those at higher risk to avoid overcrowded gatherings.

1. Avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings, particularly by co-morbid persons and the elderly.

2. Wearing masks by doctors, paramedics and other healthcare workers as well as patients and their attendants within healthcare facilities.

3. Wearing masks in crowded and closed settings

4. Using a handkerchief/tissue to cover the nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing

5. Maintaining hand hygiene / frequent washing of hands

6. Avoiding spitting in public places

7. Promoting testing and early reporting of symptoms

8. Limiting personal contact if suffering from respiratory diseases