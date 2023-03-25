 Indore: ‘Adapting to change, a strong skill to keep team intact’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: ‘Adapting to change, a strong skill to keep team intact’

Indore: ‘Adapting to change, a strong skill to keep team intact’

The session was attended by the leadership team of various organisations located in and around the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Abhishek Mishra, a corporate trainer and life coach, has said that it is necessary for a strong team to be ready to adapt to changes around them because adaptability is a strong skill that keeps the team intact.

Abhishek was addressing a training session organised by Indore Management Association, on the topic ‘Adapting for a Stronger Team’. The session was attended by the leadership team of various organisations located in and around the city.

The session focused on the three important aspects of a strong team, which is change management, dynamics of a team and listening skills.

Abhishek explained the dynamics of a team, the phases involved in a team formation, different types of team members and how to deal with them to make them a performer. Finally, he explained the importance of listening skills in communication and how this one skill can create the bond of trust within a team to make it stronger. According to him, listening skill is an under- utilised superpower of communication skills.

Read Also
Indore Sports Update: National Wheelchair TT Winner will get 40 points
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man killed, wife injured after being hit by car on Dhar Road

Indore: Man killed, wife injured after being hit by car on Dhar Road

Indore: Youth from Khandwa held for  luring people for conversion

Indore: Youth from Khandwa held for  luring people for conversion

Indore: First bone marrow transplant surgery at Super Speciality Hosp fails

Indore: First bone marrow transplant surgery at Super Speciality Hosp fails

Indore: ‘Adapting to change, a strong skill to keep team intact’

Indore: ‘Adapting to change, a strong skill to keep team intact’

Indore: Receiving of Ladli Behna Yojana forms start today

Indore: Receiving of Ladli Behna Yojana forms start today