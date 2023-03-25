Indore: ‘Adapting to change, a strong skill to keep team intact’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Abhishek Mishra, a corporate trainer and life coach, has said that it is necessary for a strong team to be ready to adapt to changes around them because adaptability is a strong skill that keeps the team intact.

Abhishek was addressing a training session organised by Indore Management Association, on the topic ‘Adapting for a Stronger Team’. The session was attended by the leadership team of various organisations located in and around the city.

The session focused on the three important aspects of a strong team, which is change management, dynamics of a team and listening skills.

Abhishek explained the dynamics of a team, the phases involved in a team formation, different types of team members and how to deal with them to make them a performer. Finally, he explained the importance of listening skills in communication and how this one skill can create the bond of trust within a team to make it stronger. According to him, listening skill is an under- utilised superpower of communication skills.

