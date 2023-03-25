Indore Sports Update: National Wheelchair TT Winner will get 40 points

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Enthusiasm among players of the country is at its peak as National Wheelchair Tennis Tournament will be held for the first time in the country. The winner of men's singles will get 40 points while it is 20 points for the women's in this tournament starting from March 27 in Indore. Along with this, prize money of Rs 3.5 lakh will be at stake in the tournament.

Organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association under the aegis of Indian Tennis Federation, the event is sponsored by Apollo Creation Pvt Ltd ,Yellow Diamond & BR Goyal Infra Ltd. Indian Tennis Federation general secretary Anil Dhupar said that 40 points would be awarded to the winner of men's singles while the runner-up player will get 25 points. Players playing semi-finals will get 15 points, quarter-finalists 7 points, players playing till the second round will also get 4 points and those playing round 32 will get 2 points.

Similarly, out of the total prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh, the single winner will get Rs 31,250 while Rs 21,000 will be given to the runner-up, Rs 11,875 to the semi-finalist, Rs 7,125 to the quarter-finalist, Rs 4,375 to those who play in the second round and Rs 3,000 to those who play in round 32. Similarly, in the doubles category, Rs 15,500 will be given to the winning pair, Rs 9,500 to the runner-up. Whereas the winner will get 30 points and the runner-up will get 20 points.

The winning player in the women's singles category will earn 20 points while the runner-up will get 15 points, the semi-finalist 8, the quarter-finalist 4, the players in the second round will get 3 and the players in the round of 32 will get 1 point.

Prize money of Rs 12,500 will be given to the singles winner while Rs 8,400 for the runner-up, Rs 4750 for the semi-finalist, Rs 2850 to quarter-finalist, Rs 1750 for those playing in the second round and Rs 1200 for the players playing round 32. Similarly, in the doubles category, the winning pair will get 15 points and Rs.6200 as prize money. On the other hand, the runner-up will be given 10 marks and an amount of Rs 3800.

Tournament Director Arjun Dhupar said that for the first time more than top 40 players are participating in the event. In which players from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana and other states are included.

Silawat honours Khelo India's player Gaurav

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat felicitated Gaurav Dangi, who achieved golden success in the Khelo India Youth Games held recently. During this Gaurav's coach was also with him.

Gaurav achieved this success in Kallaripayattu, which is less popular in MP. Silawat handed over the citation and trophy to Gaurav, a resident of Sanver. On this occasion, Director of Emerald Heights Muktesh Singh, veteran journalist Dr Ashok Kumat and Nitish Silawat were present. In his speech, Silawat said that Gaurav has given Indore and the entire state an opportunity to be proud. For achieving new heights in their career, the state government will provide them every facility. His success will inspire other youths to do better. A large number of people from rural areas were present during the informal event.

MP Wrestling Association paid tribute to Abhay Chhajlani

Olympian Pappu Yadav of Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association, Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri, Vishwamitra Awardee Shivram Patel, Radheshyam Arya, Suresh Rane, Sardar Pehalwan, Satish Mandia, Govind Gurjar, Vikas Yadav, Coach Vinay Kumar, Shakir Noor and Anand Vishwakarma paid rich tribute to Padam Shri Abhay Chhalani . On this occasion, Olympian Pappu Yadav said due to Chhajlani , for the first time in the history of Indore, we managed to organize senior national wrestling competition in Abhay Prasal in 2018. The wrestling and sports world will always remember him.

Indore in better position

Hosts Indore in better position against Bhopal in the MY Memorial trophy men’s Inter- Divisional cricket tournament, group ‘B’ match being played here at Gymkhana Ground on day -2.

In the first innings, Indore took 29 lead. In the second innings, Indore scored 166 for 9 wickets at the close of the day’s play.

Brief Scores:

Indore 1st Innings : 273/10 in 84.3 overs

Bhopal 1st Innings : 144/10 in 41.5 overs

Indore 2nd Innings : 166/9 in 51 overs