Indore: Pradeep Mishra questions foreign influence 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Participating in the nine-day festival of Ram Navami organised at Dussehra Maidan, Pt Pradeep Mishra on Thursday said that India was a golden bird, and should remain the same.

He said, “Where service is laid with dedication, the nation will be a Hindu Nation. India was already a Hindu nation and will remain so in the future. All the people of the Sanatani spirit who live here have known about each-others sorrows and pains. Where there is a project of service or there is a sense of dedication towards each other, there will be a Hindu nation. Good thinking and dedication make this nation a leading free spirit Hindu nation.”

He added, “Foreign forces are becoming active and affecting Sanatani Dharma and us, so strict action should be taken against them.” He stayed for about 45 minutes in the programme organised by the organisation 'Sabke Ram'. He performed Ram Puja and participated in the Aarti. Along with this went to 'Ram-Janaki Sarva Vijayi 108 Kundiya Yajnashala.'