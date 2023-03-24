Indore: First rehearsal held for DAVV convocation, event tomorrow

DAVV registrar Ajay Verma leads rehearsal of convocation procession on UTD premises on Thursday | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Thursday held first rehearsal of convocation for session 2021-22 to be held in auditorium on UTD campus on Saturday.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav is the chief guest of the convocation which will be presided over by Chancellor Mangubhai Patel. All Indian Council for Technical Education chairman Prof TG Sitharam is the guest of honour whereas water resource minister Tulsiram Silawat, cultural and tourism minister Usha Thakur and MP Shankar Lalwani will be present as special guests.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that 101 medals, including 91 gold medals, would be given away to toppers of different subjects at the convocation. Apart from that, degrees would be conferred on candidates who have completed their PhD programmes successfully.

The university administration held rehearsal without convocation dress on Thursday. The final rehearsal with convocation dress will be held on Friday.

