Indore: IMC gets tough with tax defaulters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has started pasting names of tax defaulters outside their houses. Besides, announcements are also being made around defaulter’s houses to make them pay tax on time.

The corporation team on Thursday took action in zone 13 at m/s Sanjay Devkon Private Limited situated on 713463 sq ft. It has to clear tax dues worth Rs 2.5 crore. The defaulter has also established illegal colony on the land for which complaint has been made with the police.

At another place, team took action against Anil Khadvani who owns 26156 sq ft of land. Action was also taken on Raipur Indore Roadways, Sethi Transport, Santosh Transport Company, Friends Engineering Works, MP Auto Spring Pro, New Delhi Motor Works Gurudev Singh, Laxman Auto Garage and others.

A firm in Ward 36 was confiscated against pending dues of Rs 32,82,560.

