 Indore: IMC gets tough with tax defaulters
Indore: IMC gets tough with tax defaulters

The corporation team on Thursday took action in zone 13 at m/s Sanjay Devkon Private Limited situated on 713463 sq ft.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation has started pasting names of tax defaulters outside their houses. Besides, announcements are also being made around defaulter’s houses to make them pay tax on time.

At another place, team took action against Anil Khadvani who owns 26156 sq ft of land. Action was also taken on Raipur Indore Roadways, Sethi Transport, Santosh Transport Company, Friends Engineering Works, MP Auto Spring Pro, New Delhi Motor Works Gurudev Singh, Laxman Auto Garage and others.

At another place, team took action against Anil Khadvani who owns 26156 sq ft of land. Action was also taken on Raipur Indore Roadways, Sethi Transport, Santosh Transport Company, Friends Engineering Works, MP Auto Spring Pro, New Delhi Motor Works Gurudev Singh, Laxman Auto Garage and others.

A firm in Ward 36 was confiscated against pending dues of Rs 32,82,560.

article-image

