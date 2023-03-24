Indore: Health camp for advocates underway | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 225 people including advocates and their family members got themselves checked in the three-day health checkup camp organised at the Indore District Court by the Indore Bar Association on Thursday. The camp will run till Saturday.

President of Indore Bar Association Gopal Kacholia and secretary Ghanshyam Gupta said that Indore Bar Association in collaboration with district administration organised the camp in the meeting room of the association for the benefit of advocates and their families.

In the camp, tests including cholesterol profile, kidney function profile, liver function profile, blood sugar, thyroid profile test, CBC blood cell count, Vit D, Vit B, calcium test, iron profile test, etc are being done for free. The executive board of the association has appealed to all the advocates to take maximum advantage of the camp.