FP Analysis: Forget finance, Consulting rules in IIM-Indore Placements

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When Consulting domain beat Finance domain in IIM-Indore’s final placement scenario in 2022 with a wide margin of 11%, after several years, many termed it a fluke. However, 2023 placement report confirmed that Consulting domain has turned the tables on Finance domain by emerging as the most preferred domain for students of the elite b-school.

Since IIM-I’s inception, finance sector ruled placement scenario as most students would choose jobs from this sector over others.

The picture started changing a bit from 2016. From then, the top honour at final campus placements kept changing between Consulting and finance domain. However, the difference between the two domains remained marginal at the elite b-school of Indore.

A closer look at the placement data of IIM Indore revealed that Finance domain used to be one of the most preferred domains for students of this b-school.

In 2016, around 26% students opted for job offers from Finance domain against 22% students from Consulting domain.

The following year, Consulting domain pipped Finance domain to the post by 1% as 28% students opted for jobs in the former domain.

The next four years -- 2018 to 2021 -- were dominated by Finance domain barring 2019 when Consulting domain again triumphed by 1%.

Year 2022 changed the picture completely. Consulting domain widened the lead by 11%. Many took it as happenstance. The Consulting domain, however, proved in 2023 that the time has changed.

Domain wise placement since 2016

Year 2016

Consulting -- 22%

Finance -- 26%

Sales & Marketing -- 22%

General Management -- 9%

IT -- 14%

Operations & HR -- 7%

Year 2017

Consulting -- 28%

Finance -- 27%

Sales & Marketing -- 23%

General Management -- 7%

IT -- 8%

Operations & HR -- 7%

Year 2018

Consulting -- 24%

Finance -- 27%

Sales & Marketing -- 22%

General Management -- 10%

IT -- 10%

Operations & HR -- 7%

Year 2019

Consulting -- 27%

Finance -- 26%

Sales & Marketing -- 22%

General Management & HR-- 15%

IT -- 10%

Year 2020

Consulting -- 22%

Finance -- 23%

Sales & Marketing -- 23%

General Management & HR -- 20%

IT -- 12%

Year 2021

Consulting -- 22%

Finance -- 24%

Sales & Marketing -- 23%

General Management -- 20%

IT/ Analytics -- 11%

Year 2022

Consulting -- 31%

Finance -- 20%

Sales & Marketing -- 18%

General Management -- 16%

IT/ Analytics -- 15%

Year 2023

Consulting -- 29%

Finance -- 18%

Sales & Marketing -- 18%

GenMan & Operations-- 19%

IT/ Analytics -- 16%