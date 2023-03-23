 Indore: BJP govt could employ merely 21 youths in 3 years, says Cong MLA Bala Bachchan amid launch of Youth Policy
"Kamal Nath ji is giving sleepless nights to CM Shivraj Singh Chohuan just like Warne had nightmares of Sachin hitting sixes."

Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Bala Bachchan | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the day CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the Youth Policy, promising youngsters to make them job-ready, Congress MLA Bala Bachchan alleged that the BJP government could employ merely 21 people in government and semi-government offices in last three years.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Bachchan targeted the Shivraj-led government over increasing unemployment, stating that over 17,326 students and unemployed youths "committed suicide" in last 17 years of BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

"The government accepted in the State Assembly that about 37.80 lakh educated youth, 1.12 lakh uneducated youth are registered in employment offices across the state and waiting for an opportunity. The government could provide employment to only 21 people in government and semi government offices in three years, since April 1, 2020," Bachchan said.

Talking about poll preparation for upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections, the MLA said "Kamal Nath is giving sleepless nights to Shivraj Singh Chohuan just like Warne had nightmares of Sachin hitting sixes."

Indore: Veteran journalist and Padma Shri awardee Abhay Chhajlani passes away
