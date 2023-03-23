Indore: Veteran journalist and Padma Shri awardee Abhay Chhajlani passes away

Abhay Chhajlani | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran journslist, former editor-in-chief of popular Hindi daily Naidunia and Padma Shri awardee Abhay Chhajlani passed away on Thursday morning. He was 88 years old and ill for a long time.

Vinay Chhajlani, Abhay’s son, gave the information about his passing.

His funeral procession will begin from his home located at Kesar Bagh Road and cremationwill be held at Regional Park Muktidhaam today at 5 pm.

Abhay Chhajlaniji was born on August 4, 1934 in Indore and entered the field of journalism in 1955. In 1965, he graduated from the Thomson Foundation, Cardiff (UK), one of the world's premier institutions of journalism.

Served three terms as the president of Indian Languages Newspapers Association

His demise is an irreparable loss of gracious, gentle and cheerful nature. His departure is the collapse of a pillar of journalism. He was rich in many genres including journalism, criticism, and writing.

He served as the president of Indian Languages Newspapers Association (ILNA), the apex organization of Indian language newspapers in 1988, 1989, 1994. He was also the vice president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) in the years 2000 and 2002.