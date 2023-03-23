 Indore: Corona on the rise again: 8 cases in 2 days
Active cases 27, 66-year-old man hospitalised

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 01:30 AM IST
article-image
File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As city completes three years of Covid on Thursday, eight new cases of the virus have left the health officials worried and the citizens numb. Reported in the last two days, these eight cases took city’s tally of active Covid cases to 27 on Wednesday.

Just for the sake of records, Indore reported it first corona case on March 24, 2020.

Health department officials said that only one of the eight new corona patients needed hospitalisation.

As per health department bulletin, out 60 samples tested during the day 56 returned negative. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 6.67%. Two patients were also discharged. City’s total corona tally is now 2,12,595. The virus has claimed 1,470 lives till date in Indore.

District epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said that samples of suspected patients were being collected at government health centres and at city airport. Some people were also approaching private institutions for testing.

“Patients found positive have symptoms like cough, cold and fever. These patients are in the age group of 13 to 66 years, including five women and three men,” the epidemiologist said.

The 66-year-old male patient is admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and his condition is stable.

Patients found positive in two days

Age                    Gender

51                        Female

54                        Male

25                        Female

54                        Female

 33                       Female

68                         Male

13                         Male

25                       Female

article-image

