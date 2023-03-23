Indore: Corona on the rise again: 8 cases in 2 days

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As city completes three years of Covid on Thursday, eight new cases of the virus have left the health officials worried and the citizens numb. Reported in the last two days, these eight cases took city’s tally of active Covid cases to 27 on Wednesday.

Just for the sake of records, Indore reported it first corona case on March 24, 2020.

Health department officials said that only one of the eight new corona patients needed hospitalisation.

As per health department bulletin, out 60 samples tested during the day 56 returned negative. The positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 6.67%. Two patients were also discharged. City’s total corona tally is now 2,12,595. The virus has claimed 1,470 lives till date in Indore.

District epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said that samples of suspected patients were being collected at government health centres and at city airport. Some people were also approaching private institutions for testing.

“Patients found positive have symptoms like cough, cold and fever. These patients are in the age group of 13 to 66 years, including five women and three men,” the epidemiologist said.

The 66-year-old male patient is admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and his condition is stable.

Patients found positive in two days

Age Gender

51 Female

54 Male

25 Female

54 Female

33 Female

68 Male

13 Male

25 Female