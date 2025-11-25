Indore News: E-Commerce Delivery Operators Instructed To Ensure Safety |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh held a meeting with the operators and managers of various major e-commerce delivery service platforms and instructed them to ensure safety and orderly traffic flow.

The objective of the meeting was to review the impact on traffic due to the increasing online delivery services in the city and the related security aspects.

CP Singh emphasized that the mobility of delivery services is essential, but it should not be at the expense of public safety and traffic rules. He said, "E-commerce services have become an integral part of modern life, but public safety is paramount.

Our aim is not to disrupt these services, but to integrate them into the city's traffic and security infrastructure."

During the meeting, the Singh issued the key directives such as traffic rules must be strictly followed, verification of delivery personnel, orderly parking, safety training, necessary data sharing and cooperation in police administration.

The meeting was attended by DCP (Zone 2) Kumar Pratik, additional DCP (Zone 2) Amarendra Singh, additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotia, along with the operators and managers of various major e-commerce delivery service companies including Zomato, Swiggy, BlinkIt, Zepto, Rapido, Flipkart and Logistics.