 Indore News: High Court Seeks Detailed Response On Metro Project; Next Hearing On Dec 8
Amid ongoing controversies surrounding Indore Metro project, Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought a detailed reply from authorities. The order came on Tuesday during a hearing of a petition filed by social activist Kishore Kodwani.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
The division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi scheduled the next hearing for December 8.

During the hearing, Kodwani presented his arguments strongly, leading to sharp exchanges with the counsels of respondents. Kodwani told the court that although he owns no land affected by the metro route, he is compelled to approach the court due to a lack of transparency.

He stated that every day, new information emerges regarding the metro, yet no responsible authority is willing to clarify key details. He pointed out that the project has not been placed before District Planning Committee and no formal proposal has been presented. Kodwani alleged that the entire project is being carried out in violation of prescribed norms.

The bench acknowledged the petition as a matter of public interest. It noted that while the court does not intend to obstruct the progress of the metro project, the respondents must explain the expected duration of public inconvenience.

Reference to BRTS issues

Kodwani also highlighted the ongoing dismantling of the city s BRTS corridor, stating that he had raised key concerns 12 years ago. Yet, even with High Court directions in place, authorities have not completed the dismantling work after nearly a year.

Debate over underground stretch

A key point of contention is the demand to convert the metro stretch starting from Khajrana into an underground route. Urban Development and Housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has publicly supported the idea and stated he would discuss it with the Chief Minister.

Switching to an underground line is expected to increase the project cost by nearly Rs 900 crore, a burden on the state government. The proposal is still pending and any change in the notified route will require approval from the metro board following the Chief Minister s nod.

