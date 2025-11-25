 Indore News: Indore-Manmad Rail Project Geophysical Survey Of Project To Begin Soon, Tenders Floated
Indore News: Indore-Manmad Rail Project Geophysical Survey Of Project To Begin Soon, Tenders Floated

Railways has floated an e-tender for an aerial geophysical survey of the 309 km long Indore-Manmad new line project, being executed by the Central Railway. Drones would be used for the survey.

Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Indore-Manmad Rail Project Geophysical Survey Of Project To Begin Soon, Tenders Floated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railways has floated an e-tender for an aerial geophysical survey of the 309 km long Indore-Manmad new line project, being executed by the Central Railway. Drones would be used for the survey.

This survey will provide a detailed study of the ground structure through magnetic imaging and video recording, which is expected to expedite further construction work.

The tender was issued on November 21 with an estimated value of over Rs 77 lakh. The security amount has been set at Rs 15.43 lakh. The work period is approximately 6 months. The deadline for submitting bids is December 3, and the online bids will be opened on the same day.

Manoj Marathe of the Manmad-Indore Railway Struggle Committee stated that land needed for the project would be marked on the survey map and would be acquired by the government.

The struggle committee said that Manmad-Indore rail line will not only accelerate freight and passenger transportation but also strengthen connectivity between eastern and western India. Upon completion, the project will also provide a boost to the region's trade, tourism and industrial development.

