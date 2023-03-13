Ujjain: Shwetambar Jain Samaj to build Manglik complex

Guests felicitate meritorious students of Shwetambar Jain community during a programme in Ujjain on Sunday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shwetambar Jain Samaj by selling its old Dharamshala located at Budhwaria will make a new Manglik complex. For this, a convenient building will be constructed by purchasing new land at a suitable place. The proposal was passed unanimously and by voice vote in the general body meeting of the society. Along with this, on the occasion of Rang Panchami, a get-together was organised in which meritorious students who got CA, doctor and other professional degrees were felicitated.

According to society president Sanjay Jain Khaliwala, in the meeting of the general assembly, all people unanimously approved the proposal to build a new Manglik complex by selling the old Dharamshala. The demand has been going on for a long time, on which a resolution has now been passed. Soon work will begin in this direction by co-ordinating with the officials of Dharamshala Trust. The proposal was put forward by Gautam Chand Dhing, senior member of the society.

Former youth wing president Rahul Kataria said that meritorious students were felicitated in the hospitality of MLA Paras Jain, Gautam Chand Dhing, MiC member Rajat Mehta and Om Jain at Sneh Sammelan.

