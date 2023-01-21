Ujjain: ‘Shri Mahakal Cultural Forest’ to be developed in varsity campus

VC, DFO and research scholars present at the varsity’s academic premises in view of development of ‘Shri Mahakal Cultural Forest’ |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the joint efforts of the Forest Department and Vikram University, work is being done to establish ‘Shri Mahakal Cultural Forest’ in the campus of the varsity. Cultural heritage and history of Ujjain will be protected through this newly-developed forest on the lines of such forests developed in Gujarat.

The forest will be created in an area of 6-7 hectares. Vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey told that the varsity will cooperate with the Forest Department for this important work. It will provide opportunities to the students studying in the university to study biodiversity and medicinal and floral plants, he said.

DFO Dr Kiran Bisen told that in this cultural forest special attention will be paid to the cultural heritage, history and specialty of the district as well as planting of Nakshatra Vatika, medicinal and floral plants.

VU’S 27TH CONVOCATION ON MAR 22

The 27th convocation ceremony of Vikram University will be held on March 22. Regarding its preparations, a meeting was organised under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey at Shalaka Dirgha Auditorium. He directed the coordinators and members of various committees that all officers, coordinators and members of the committees should be aware of the preparations from now itself to get this event done in a dignified manner.

In the convocation ceremony, degrees will be awarded to PhD and D Lit degree holders for the year 2022 and gold medals will be awarded to the students who have secured first position in the merit list of 2022 graduation examinations. In this function, degrees and gold medals will be awarded to the candidates who have secured the first position in the merit list of postgraduate examinations in 2022.

