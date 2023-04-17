Ujjain: Shortage of special darshan tickets leads to ruckus at Mahakal Temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees created ruckus at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, here on Sunday, after ticket distribution was stopped at the paid darshan and garbh griha darshan counters located at the protocol office. The women devotees who came from Gujarat said that they would complain about this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the last 3 days, large number of people are coming to the Mahakal temple and today being Sunday the number of people increased further.

Since morning long queues of devotees could be seen in front of the ticket distribution counter of protocol office located near Bada Ganesh Mandir. Here more than 1,000 devotees were standing in queue waiting for the tickets. Meanwhile, the ticket counters were closed. The devotees were told that the quota for the day had been exhausted. As soon as this information came, hundreds of people standing in the queue got angry and started protesting. Even after a long wait, those devotees who did not get tickets for early darshan and garbh griha darshan kept expressing their displeasure.

'Will complain to CM and PM'

The women who had come from Surat city of Gujarat standing in the queue also created ruckus after not getting tickets. Women devotees told media persons that they will complain about the chaos in the management of the Mahakal temple to the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. Temple administrator Sandeep Soni said a day ago that the ticket counters for early darshan and garbh griha darshan will be increased. Presently eight counters are running. Apart from these, new counters will be started by setting-up in Harsiddhi temple and Shri Mahakal Lok area, said Soni.