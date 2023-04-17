Indore: 2-year-old boy drowns in water tank as mother goes to buy him ice cream | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy drowned in an underground water tank in the Juna Risala area, police said on Saturday. The mother of the child had gone to buy ice cream for him, leaving him sitting near the water tank. The police are also checking the CCTVs to know the exact circumstances under which the child fell into the tank.

Sadar Bazaar police station in-charge Manju Yadav said that the incident took place on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Lakshya (2) son of Chandrashekhar, a resident of the Juna Risala area of the city. Lakshya’s mother had gone to attend a programme in the colony, and while returning home from there, Lakshya’s mother seated him near the water tank and went to buy ice cream for him.

At first, mother thought the child has wandered off

When she returned, she found him missing. Thinking that he might have wandered off, she searched for him in the area. Then she thought that he might have reached home on his own, but she became alarmed when she found that he was not at home.

She retraced her steps to the place where she had seated Lakshya along with her family members and neighbours who had joined the search.

They found him in the water tank, and though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. On Sunday, the police handed over the body to his family members after the autopsy.

Tank's slab broke

It is said that the child was sitting on the slab on top of the water tank when the slab broke and he fell into it. There were about 2.5 feet of water in the tank and the child drowned in it. The autopsy report is awaited.

The police are taking the statements of his family members and the investigation is on to know the exact reason behind the incident.

Read Also Indore: Over 10k govt docs in state threaten to strike on May 1