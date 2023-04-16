Indore: Over 10k govt docs in state threaten to strike on May 1

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 10,000 government doctors of the state have decided to go on strike on May 1 under the banner of the Madhya Pradesh Government Doctors’ Federation to protest against delay by the government in meeting their demands.

The members of the federation, including the Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association, Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers’ Association, Nursing Officers’ Association, and others decided on launching a movement against the government for breaching their trust by not fulfilling their demands.

Chief convener of the federation Dr Rakesh Malviya said that they had called off their strike on February 17 on assurance of the Chief Minister that the government had formed a high-power committee under the chairmanship of ACS Mohammad Suleman.

“The committee has already submitted its recommendation to the state government around two weeks ago. However, no action has been taken on the same,” Malviya said.

President of the Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers’ Association Dr Madhav Hasani said that the government officials are trying to fool the doctors as they have been sitting on the demands for the last two months.

“Our major demands include implementation of the old pension scheme, DACP, and no interference of administrative officers. The high-power committee has already submitted its recommendations but the officials not implementing it and giving the excuse that the file is with the finance department,” Dr Hasani said.

He added that they also met the health minister and medical education minister on April 11 and informed that about 10,000 doctors of the state are waiting for the decision for the last two months.

“We are giving an ultimatum to the government to meet our demands in 15 days or else we will hit the roads,” the office bearers said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Medical Teacher's Association, Medical Officer's Association, Junior Doctor's Association, ESIC doctors, and other government doctors.

