Indore: Advocates form new body

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To protect their interests and fight for their rights and demands, the advocates formed All India Lawyers Union (Indore District) on Saturday.

Advocate Sachin Verma, executive member of the union said the body is associated with the All-India Lawyers Union.

He said that the president of the union is JS Sengar; vice presidents are OP Khayke and Anil Kushwah; treasurer will be Rudrapal Singh Yadav; secretary will be BS Nagar and joint secretaries are Bharat Singh Thakur and Ajeet Nagar. There will be eight executive members in the union.

The union was formed in a programme held at Abhinav Kala Samaj Auditorium under the presidenship of JS Sengar in the presence of convenor central zone Subodh Pradhan, chief guest national treasurer Anil Chouhan and regional secretary Ravindra Sharma.