Indore: City man climbs atop hotel in Ratlam, rescued

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An unstable man hailing from the city climbed atop the roof of a hotel in Ratlam on Saturday creating a flutter among the public. He was brought after a lot of persuasion and counselling by police officials.

Hotel manager said that Rupal Jain, hailing from Kalani Nagar, Indore, checked in a room at Elite Palace Hotel located on Station Road on Friday night. Next morning, he locked the room from the inside to take bath but scaled the third-floor ceiling through the window of the room at 8 am.

Even after repeated requests by the hotel staff, he didn’t come down. In order to prevent the man from sustaining injuries if he jumped from the height, hotel management alerted the station road police station.

SHO Kishor Patanwala along with a team reached the spot and made several attempts to persuade him to come down. The drama continued for hours.

Finally, the police were able to bring him down safely with the help of employees of the municipal body and hotel management.

The SHO said that the man who scaled the hotel ceiling was brought down safely and his kin were informed about the incident. The exact reason behind his act is yet to ascertained.