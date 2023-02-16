Ujjain: Shipra Joshi teaches basics of Kathak to students of two government schools

Kathak dancer Shipra Joshi conducts her workshop at a government school in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the 4-day workshop-demonstration (WD’s) series of SPIC MACAY jointly organised by Taksashila Educational Society Delhi’s Kathak artiste Shipra Joshi performed in Government Primary School at village Karondiya and in Government Primary/Middle School at village Surjanwasa, Maksi Road, here on Wednesday.

Shipra has come to perform for the WD module designed especially for government schools. She started her performance with Ganesh Vandana ‘Pratham Sumir shree Ganesh’ in Raga Des and Taal Chautaal (12 beats). Later she performed a pure nritta piece in Taal Teen taal (16 beats) where she performed the traditional repertoire of Kathak dance which includes Thaat, Uthaan, Amad, tihai, Tukde and Paran. She concluded her performance with Tarana in 10 beats Taal (Jhaptaal) and a shloka on dashavtar and Radha Vandana. Shipra taught the basics of Kathak dance in the workshop which included introduction of taal teen taal, tatkaar, hastak, chakkars and hand gestures.

A disciple of Guru Prerana Shrimali of Jaipur gharana, Shipra had earlier learnt Kathak from Guru Nandini Singh at Kathak Kendra, the National Academy of Kathak Dance. In addition, Shipra has obtained her BA and MA degrees in Kathak from Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya from Khairagarh and Prabhakar from Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad. She was also awarded a scholarship by the Union ministry of culture to pursue the art. ‘A’ graded artist of Door Darshan, she has performed at major dance festivals in India and abroad. She recently completed a successful tenure as a teacher-cum-performer from ICCR in Moscow, Russia.

