Ujjain: Kathak exponent conducts WD series in two govt schools of rural belt

Shipra Joshi conducting her workshop on Kathak dance at a rural school, in Ujjain on Tuesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of 4-day workshop-demonstration (WD’s) series of SPIC MACAY jointly organised by Taksashila Educational Society was a good experience for children of Government Primary School in Neemnvasa village and Government Middle School in Madopura village, Maksi Road on Tuesday.

They had a good interaction session on the art form of Kathak during the WD conducted by New Delhi-based young dancer Shipra Joshi. This was an initiative taken by SPICMACAY, Ujjain. During her WD’s session, Shipra of Jaipur Gharana shared her 25 years’ experience and knowledge of Kathak. She explained the essence of Bhumi pranaam, which was the first step a dancer learns from her Guru. Apart from this, a brief introduction was also given by her on the different hasta mudras used during a dance presentation.

Children were excited when they came to know how different hand gestures could be used to express meanings of words, to depict different animals, things etc. Without uttering a word, hand gestures could be used to relate something. Shipra’s first performance was based on Basant Ritu. Basant Ritu denotes life as trees and flowers are in full bloom and surroundings look green and pretty along with bright leaves, beautiful flowers, buzzing bees and colourful butterflies. Keeping this imagination in the mind, dance composition has been shaped. This composition is based on Raag Basant and Teen Taal.

Among Shipra’s presentations, the most beautiful was Radha Krishna “Raas” in Raga Malkosh composed in Teen Taal and 16 bits. Vote of thanks was proposed by head mistress Mamta Nigam and Anjana Hanumant, respectively.

SPIC MACAY vice-chairperson Pankaj Agrawal said that on Wednesday Shipra’s first performance would commence at 9.30 in Government Primary School in Karondiya village and second performance at 10.45 at Government Primary/Middle School in village Surjanwasa, Maksi Road.