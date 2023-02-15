Ujjain: UMC removes encroachments in vicinity of Mahakal Mandir

Encroachments being removed from commercial and residential places from Mahakal Mandir Marg, in Ujjain on Tuesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) removed encroachment from Harifatak Over- bridge via Begam Bagh on the approach road to Mahakaleshwar temple from Mahakal Ghati side. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that meat and mutton would not be sold in the open on the approach road to the Mahakal temple.

The UMC removal gang, under the guidance of deputy-commissioner Chandrashekhar Nigam and in coordination with police administration, removed encroachments by some citizens on the road leading to Mahakal Ghati from Harifatak Over-bridge via Begam Bagh. The locals had encroached on drains thus obstructing cleaning work. The road was also blocked by shopkeepers by putting up stalls and kiosks, due to which the traffic was also affected.

Mayor Tatwal said that in accordance with UMC House decision, the UMC officials and employees were continuously removing illegal meat and mutton shops. He also sought citizens’ cooperation in the effort. “Religious sentiments will not be allowed to be hurt in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain. Meat and mutton will not be sold illegally in the open in the entire area,” he said. Mayor has appealed to the legitimate shop owners to use cover and cooperate with the UMC.

SBM WELCOMES LONG-AWAITED MOVE

Swarnim Bharat Manch (SBM) expressed happiness over UMC’S action to remove meat and chicken shops from Mahakal Mandir Marg. It also demanded that shops of meat, liquor, eggs and chicken be removed from routes around all temples. SBM president Dinesh Shrivastava said that the demand for removal of slaughterhouses, meat, mutton and liquor shops from the holy city of Ujjain was launched by saint Pratit Ram Ramsnehi. After his death, this demand was taken up by SBM. Dharna, memorandum, rally, signature campaign and public interest litigation in the High Court turned the issue into a mass movement. Finally, in 2004, a motion was passed in the UMC to remove egg, chicken and mutton shops from Mahakal Mandir Marg and the same proposal was passed just four days back, following which the UMC’s gang started action. The SBM expressed gratitude towards all officers and public representatives of the UMC.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)