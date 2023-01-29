Ujjain: SGML eye hospital to be dedicated on Monday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): For the purpose of public service, the charitable ‘Shiv Gyan Moti Lal’ (SGML) Eye Hospital has been constructed at Hasampura by Shri Laxminarayan Dev Medical Research Foundation at a cost of around Rs 15 crore. Here patients can get eye check-up, treatment and operation done at a very low cost. The hospital will be inaugurated by Rakesh Prasad Maharaj, Peethadhipati of Shri Swaminarayan Sampradaya Vadtaldham (Gujarat) at 9 am on January 30. Union home minister Amit Shah will be virtually present in the programme.

Saint Swami Anand Jeevandas Maharaj of Shree Swaminarayan Ashram located near Shani Mandir Triveni said in a press conference on Saturday that the hospital will be operated by Shree Swaminarayan Sampradaya Vadtal, Gujarat. The construction of the hospital began in the year 2017-18 by Shri Lakshminarayan Dev Medical Research Foundation on the Chintaman-Jawasia road, about 10 km from the city. State-of-the-art machines have been installed in the hospital spread over three-and-a-half bighas of land. The 50-bed hospital has three operation theatres, two modular, lift, lab, canteen, medicine shop, parking, doctors and allied staff rooms, etc. Three specialist doctors of the city and their associates will render services here.

Swami Anand Jeevandas Maharaj said that in Simhastha Fair-2016, the saints of Swaminarayan sect Vadtal had organised a camp in Triveni and Bhukimata area. During this time it was decided that after the fair, a grand temple would be built in Ujjain. Meanwhile, the devotees came to know that there is a great need for a hospital here. On this, the saints got a survey done through the devotees and their team came to know that the need of hospital is more for the treatment of eyes. There are about 90 lakh eye patients in Malwa and nearby areas of Rajasthan. In such a situation, the sect decided to get this hospital built. Devotees Kamlesh Bhatt and his wife Prof Alpana donated land for the hospital. After this, work began in this direction. The construction of the hospital has been completed under the supervision of Swami Harinandan.

