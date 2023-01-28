Ujjain: Preparatory meet resolves to create new world record

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ programme is going to be organised on February 18 to celebrate Deepotsav on Mahashivratri. A record will be attempted by lighting 18 lakh diyas in this programme. A joint meeting of office-bearers of social organisations and people’s representatives was organised at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul on Friday to organise Deepotsav. It was decided in the meeting that this programme would be made successful with public participation. In the meeting, higher education minister Mohan Yadav said that there should be no lapse in this event, and we have to proceed carefully. He said that along with setting a record by lighting 18 lakh diyas, it should also be ensured that there is good management for the lakhs of devotees coming on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

For this, he talked about implementing the concept of the tent city. He suggested using home stays in Ujjain on the lines of Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan organised in Indore. He said that it is necessary to consider how to welcome those who come to Ujjain with a pious spirit. Yadav said that it is a good suggestion to name the blocks to be built in Ramghat and Mahakal Lok Kshetras after Dwadash Jyotirlinga on Deepotsav, it should be implemented. Collector Asheesh Singh said that the celebration of Deepotsav has started today. In today’s meeting, very important suggestions have come from the people’s representatives and social organisations, which will be implemented. Collector said that continuous work will be done on how to organise this event in the grandest manner.

No paid Mahakal darshan on Feb 18

A meeting of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee was organised at Triveni Museum here on Friday under the chairmanship of collector Asheesh Singh to make arrangements for easy darshan for devotees on Mahashivratri. The collector instructed to ensure the arrangements for the entry and exit of the devotees and the arrangement of the shoe stand within the time limit. It has been decided to stop the paid darshan arrangements on Mahashivratri. The public works department has been asked to arrange necessary barricades from other districts within a week. In the meeting, executive engineer of the public works department said that arrangements have been made for barricades of about seven thousand meters length, the rest will be brought from the surrounding districts.

Collector instructed to install two km long carpets from the shoe stand and keep employees on duty to see that the carpets do not get rolled over. He also instructed that like last year, devotees should be provided 250 ml water bottles free of cost He directed the Ujjain Municipal Corporation to remove the encroachments around the temple premises and asked the temple administrator to install necessary LED and CCTV cameras. The administrator has also been directed to set up a temporary fire station, and direction board and make a temporary media centre. It was also decided to provide ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to MTMC employee Vinod Joshi, who died following a heart attack while on duty at the cash collection counter on Thursday. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hand over the cheque to the bereaved family members during his visit to the city on Saturday.

