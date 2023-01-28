e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Week-long exhibition of tribal heroes begins at Triveni Museum

Ujjain: Week-long exhibition of tribal heroes begins at Triveni Museum

The curator of the museum Yogesh Pal said that the exhibition was prepared after research by the All India Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day under the auspices of the Directorate of Archaeology Archives and Museum, Bhopal, a seven-day exhibition of photographs based on the theme “Contribution of Tribal Heroes in the Indian Freedom Struggle” was inaugurated here on Thursday at Triveni Art and Archeology Museum. The curator of the museum Yogesh Pal said that the exhibition was prepared after research by the All India Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad. The tribal heroes of the entire country have been mentioned in the exhibition.

India's tribal society, which was working as India’s first line of defence since ancient times, could not get enough place in history. The immortal revolutionaries who were martyred in every corner of the country including Birsa Munda (Jharkhand), Tantya Bhil (MP), Hypo Jadonang (Manipur), Tama Dora (Assam), Jatra Tana Bhagat (Jharkhand) and Veerangana Lipa (Andaman Nicobar) are displayed in the exhibition. These revolutionaries were publicly hanged by the British, blown with cannons and tortured with unbearable tortures, but these brave souls remained steadfast in protecting the motherland.

Read Also
Ujjain: Rs 83k, 8 mobile phones recovered from betting den
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: 74th R-Day celebrated with great fervour

Ujjain: 74th R-Day celebrated with great fervour

Ujjain: Congress’ Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan launched

Ujjain: Congress’ Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan launched

Ujjain: Preparatory meet resolves to create new world record

Ujjain: Preparatory meet resolves to create new world record

Ujjain: BJP’s social media volunteers' 2-day conclave to start today

Ujjain: BJP’s social media volunteers' 2-day conclave to start today

Ujjain: 50 replicas of Shri Guru Granth Sahib returned to Gurdwara

Ujjain: 50 replicas of Shri Guru Granth Sahib returned to Gurdwara