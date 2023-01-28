Ujjain: Week-long exhibition of tribal heroes begins at Triveni Museum

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day under the auspices of the Directorate of Archaeology Archives and Museum, Bhopal, a seven-day exhibition of photographs based on the theme “Contribution of Tribal Heroes in the Indian Freedom Struggle” was inaugurated here on Thursday at Triveni Art and Archeology Museum. The curator of the museum Yogesh Pal said that the exhibition was prepared after research by the All India Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad. The tribal heroes of the entire country have been mentioned in the exhibition.

India's tribal society, which was working as India’s first line of defence since ancient times, could not get enough place in history. The immortal revolutionaries who were martyred in every corner of the country including Birsa Munda (Jharkhand), Tantya Bhil (MP), Hypo Jadonang (Manipur), Tama Dora (Assam), Jatra Tana Bhagat (Jharkhand) and Veerangana Lipa (Andaman Nicobar) are displayed in the exhibition. These revolutionaries were publicly hanged by the British, blown with cannons and tortured with unbearable tortures, but these brave souls remained steadfast in protecting the motherland.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)