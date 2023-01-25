Ujjain: Rs 83k, 8 mobile phones recovered from betting den

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested notorious bookie Rajendra Panwar and his two accomplices who were betting on cricket in Shastabad Ki Gali in Jiwajiganj area. Rs 83k in cash, 8 mobile phones and recording equipment have been recovered from them. There is a rumour in the betting world that cash worth Rs 4 lakh has been seized by the police. The cricket match was being played in Australia and betting was done here.

Notorious bookie Rajendra Panwar, a resident of Nijatpura, was dotting along with his two associates. The Big Bash League (BBL) is being played in Australia and a match was being played between Melbourne Star and Sydney Wonder team. When the Crime Branch team reached to raid the Shastabad Ki Gali, the betters attempted to give the slip. In such a situation, they were surrounded and caught. Rs 83k in cash, 8 mobile phones and voice recording equipment were seized from the spot. Police also reached Rajendra Panwar’s house and a huge amount of cash and account papers were seized from there. Sources say that Rs 4 lakh cash was seized, although only Rs 83k was shown on paper.

ASP City Abhishek Anand said that among the arrested accused, Rajendra Panwar is a resident of Nijatpura and is a habitual offender, while the other accused is Narayan Kasera, a resident of Jaisingpura. These people were operating the betting business from a room in the house of Shivam living on Shastabad Ki Gali. After the input received from the cyber cell, the Crime Branch team led by CSP Vinod Meena raided the spot.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)