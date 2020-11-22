Ujjain: Sex racket busted, 4 girls among 9 arrested from Alakhnanda Nagar

Ujjain: In a joint operation, the cyber cell and Nanakheda police team raised a brothel house being operated from Alakhnanda Nagar behind Cosmos Mall and arrested 9 boys and girls in connection with immoral trafficking, here on Sunday evening.

Police received a tip-off that a sex racket being operated from street number at Alakhnanda Nagar located house. The police succeeded in exposing the sex racket by forming 2 teams. The Ujjain cyber cell led by DSP Sonu Parmar (Mahila Cell), cyber cell in-charge Vikram Singh Chauhan and Nanakheda police station in-charge OP Ahir sent a cops as a decoy customer to the place where the flesh trade was being conducted and arrested 5 boys with four girls.

According to the police, materials related to sex racket have also been recovered from the spot. A number of sex rackets have already been exposed in the Nanakheda police station area and the count continues.