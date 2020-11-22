Ujjain

Updated on

Ujjain: Sex racket busted, 4 girls among 9 arrested from Alakhnanda Nagar

By FP News Service

Police received a tip-off that a sex racket being operated from street number at Alakhnanda Nagar located house.

Boys arrested from brothel at Nanakheda police station.
Boys arrested from brothel at Nanakheda police station.
FP PHOTO

Ujjain: In a joint operation, the cyber cell and Nanakheda police team raised a brothel house being operated from Alakhnanda Nagar behind Cosmos Mall and arrested 9 boys and girls in connection with immoral trafficking, here on Sunday evening.

Police received a tip-off that a sex racket being operated from street number at Alakhnanda Nagar located house. The police succeeded in exposing the sex racket by forming 2 teams. The Ujjain cyber cell led by DSP Sonu Parmar (Mahila Cell), cyber cell in-charge Vikram Singh Chauhan and Nanakheda police station in-charge OP Ahir sent a cops as a decoy customer to the place where the flesh trade was being conducted and arrested 5 boys with four girls.

According to the police, materials related to sex racket have also been recovered from the spot. A number of sex rackets have already been exposed in the Nanakheda police station area and the count continues.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in