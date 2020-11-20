Ujjain: Items used for adulteration, fake milk products worth Rs 3.86L seized

Ujjain: Taking action against adulterators on the instruction of collector Asheesh Singh a joint raid was conducted by district administration and police, on Friday on Ashtmurti Foods, a mawa (condensed milk) factory, situated at village Undasa. During the raid the officials seized adulterated Mawa, vanaspati ghee and milk powder and other things worth Rs 386213 were seized.

The officials told that after being received many complaints of adulteration, the joint raid was conducted at the factory from where 180 kilogram Vanaspati Ghee, 600 kilogram Mawa, 150 kilogram Ghee and skimmed milk, 5 kilogram starch, 4 kilogram detergent powder and salt, were seized.

The sudden raid caught the owners and the employees unawares. The manufacturing unit is said to be operating for over an year. The investigating team also visited at the residences of owners Hardik Modi and Shubham Rathod. The team members told that from the residence of Shubham sample of ghee had been taken and 315 kilogram ghee and other material worth Rs 1,18940 were seized. The officials told the after the test report of the samples the action against the owners will be taken. ASP Amarendra Singh told that Hardik Modi runs a milk shop at Sakhipura also.

During the raid collector Asheesh Singh, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, ADM Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi, ASP Amrendra Singh, Jagdish Mehra, Food Safety office Shailesh Kumar Gupta, Basant Dutt Sharma and other concerned officials were present.